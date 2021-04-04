Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 860,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,909 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.44% of Charter Communications worth $569,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 70.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHTR stock opened at $608.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.01 and a 1 year high of $681.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $621.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $630.80. The firm has a market cap of $117.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.45.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

