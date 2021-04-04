ChartEx (CHART) Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $192,503.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00075054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.11 or 0.00312703 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00092547 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.98 or 0.00766726 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00028716 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,379.66 or 0.99695844 BTC.

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

