ChatCoin Price Hits $0.0076 on Major Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $5.27 million and $404,363.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,552.65 or 0.99782241 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00036044 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00093525 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001222 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001735 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

