Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $184.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to announce sales of $184.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $186.71 million and the lowest is $183.53 million. Chegg posted sales of $131.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $789.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $785.00 million to $797.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $956.25 million, with estimates ranging from $935.10 million to $986.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CHGG has been the subject of several research reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.78.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $3,077,673.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 157,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,100,978.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 413,954 shares of company stock worth $40,137,769. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,444,002,000 after buying an additional 249,377 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Chegg by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,472,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,969,000 after acquiring an additional 466,328 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Chegg by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,309,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,463,000 after acquiring an additional 257,785 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,854,000 after purchasing an additional 103,271 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,568,000 after purchasing an additional 431,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $88.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -441.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Chegg has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.00.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.