Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.70% of Chemed worth $59,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,430,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHE opened at $466.26 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $394.47 and a 12-month high of $560.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $461.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.13. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. Chemed’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.75%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.