Chimpion (BNANA) Price Up 10.9% This Week

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $125.83 million and $657,723.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for about $3.97 or 0.00006775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00053233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.79 or 0.00681254 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00070185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00027545 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.