ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 189.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.38% of ChromaDex worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of CDXC opened at $9.69 on Friday. ChromaDex Co. has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $646.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at $647,529.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

