Chrono.tech Price Hits $13.05 on Exchanges (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $9.27 million and approximately $29,689.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for $13.05 or 0.00022346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00052681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.00693518 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00070889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00028004 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

