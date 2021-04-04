Chronologic Reaches Market Capitalization of $250,654.29 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $250,654.29 and $15.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00052700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.08 or 0.00689365 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00070653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00027879 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,944 coins and its circulating supply is 1,179,064 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

