Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.43.

CHUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Chuy’s from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $45.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $896.73 million, a P/E ratio of -103.36 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $46.14.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Chuy’s news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 48,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $2,085,867.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,904.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,105 shares of company stock worth $3,170,936. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,535,000 after acquiring an additional 453,311 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,160,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Chuy’s by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,363,000 after buying an additional 112,907 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 85,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Chuy’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,134,000 after buying an additional 77,550 shares during the last quarter.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

