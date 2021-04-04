Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Increased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at $15,096,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in shares of Cigna by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $241.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.54. The stock has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $248.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,371 shares of company stock worth $35,980,550 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

