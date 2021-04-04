Cipher (CPR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $73,052.24

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, Cipher has traded 33.8% higher against the US dollar. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $73,052.24 and approximately $146,972.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00068200 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003084 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Cipher Profile

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

