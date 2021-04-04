Cipher One Day Volume Reaches $143,589.00 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cipher has traded down 32.4% against the dollar. Cipher has a total market cap of $46,233.02 and approximately $143,589.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00068381 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003142 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000077 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

