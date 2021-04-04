Citadel Hits Market Capitalization of $179,635.14 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. Citadel has a total market cap of $179,635.14 and $3.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Citadel has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000134 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 62.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Citadel

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

