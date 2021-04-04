Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,346 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 180,327 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group worth $8,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 557,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after buying an additional 102,698 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 827,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after buying an additional 26,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,844,000 after buying an additional 1,943,818 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG opened at $44.94 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $47.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on CFG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Further Reading: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.