Clash Token (SCT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $176,268.00

Clash Token (CURRENCY:SCT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, Clash Token has traded up 116.2% against the dollar. One Clash Token coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Clash Token has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $176,268.00 worth of Clash Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,552.65 or 0.99782241 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00036044 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00093525 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001222 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001735 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Clash Token Profile

SCT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Clash Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,485,000 coins. Clash Token’s official Twitter account is @spiritclashccg

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptToken is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. SCT has an APY of 5% in PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling Clash Token

