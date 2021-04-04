Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.95% of Clearside Biomedical worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLSD opened at $2.51 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 350,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,637.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,060,058.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $145,627.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLSD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

