Clever DeFi (CLVA) Price Hits $9.15 on Top Exchanges

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.15 or 0.00015668 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Clever DeFi has traded up 8% against the US dollar. Clever DeFi has a market cap of $5.49 million and $343,063.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Clever DeFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00075681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.38 or 0.00303590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.65 or 0.00766182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00091905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00028697 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00016540 BTC.

About Clever DeFi

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 601,634 coins and its circulating supply is 600,224 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clever DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clever DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.