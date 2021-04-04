CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading 12% Lower Over Last Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $2,388.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00019054 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,615,502 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

