Cloudbric One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.49 Million (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 52% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Cloudbric coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cloudbric has a market cap of $66.77 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded up 400.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00052643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.02 or 0.00687134 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00070551 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00027945 BTC.

Cloudbric Coin Profile

Cloudbric (CRYPTO:CLB) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 608,854,261 coins. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

