Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,399 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.24% of Cloudflare worth $55,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $2,727,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $6,007,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 80,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,259,000 after acquiring an additional 217,876 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $1,989,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,870.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 788,620 shares of company stock worth $61,598,563 in the last ninety days. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NET opened at $71.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.07 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.86. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NET shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

