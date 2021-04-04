CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,666 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of CMS Energy worth $27,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 479,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,232,000 after acquiring an additional 42,172 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,786,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 2,298.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 302,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after acquiring an additional 289,823 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $61.02 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

