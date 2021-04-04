Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stake Boosted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHRS. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,823. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $14.55 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.