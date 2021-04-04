Coin Artist (COIN) Market Capitalization Tops $2.44 Million

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Coin Artist token can now be bought for about $2.25 or 0.00003859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Coin Artist has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $12,399.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00052935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020045 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.54 or 0.00698030 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00070794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00027919 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist (CRYPTO:COIN) is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist's total supply is 3,470,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 tokens. Coin Artist's official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist's official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Coin Artist Token Trading

