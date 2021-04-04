CoinDeal Token Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. CoinDeal Token has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $23.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One CoinDeal Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00053330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.28 or 0.00697992 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00070987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00027908 BTC.

About CoinDeal Token

CoinDeal Token (CDL) is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com . The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal . CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

Buying and Selling CoinDeal Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinDeal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

