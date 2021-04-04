CoinEx Token Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $16.75 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00053233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.79 or 0.00681254 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00070185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00027545 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CET is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

