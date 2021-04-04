Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.82.

CFX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of CFX opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -887.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Colfax has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $50.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.70.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $828.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 11,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $556,065.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $840,126.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,611. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Colfax by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth about $4,606,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth about $43,307,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 137,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth about $1,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

