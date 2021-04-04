Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,217,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Colony Capital worth $29,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNY. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Colony Capital by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,271,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 343,255 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Colony Capital by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $902,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLNY stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.86.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CLNY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

