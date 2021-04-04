Colony Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.9% of Colony Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $80,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $123.00 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.31 and a 200 day moving average of $123.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

