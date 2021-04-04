Colony Group LLC Has $80.44 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.9% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $80,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 154,504 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,558,000 after buying an additional 45,125 shares in the last quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,415,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 36,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,893,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after buying an additional 84,114 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.03.

AAPL opened at $123.00 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.31 and a 200-day moving average of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

