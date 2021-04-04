Color Platform (CLR) Market Cap Reaches $1.40 Million

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 30% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 37% against the dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $2,138.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,568.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.80 or 0.00967762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.99 or 0.00389275 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00058643 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002082 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

