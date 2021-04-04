CommunityGeneration Trading Up 5.7% This Week (CGEN)

CommunityGeneration (CURRENCY:CGEN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. CommunityGeneration has a total market cap of $245,280.36 and $1.00 worth of CommunityGeneration was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CommunityGeneration has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CommunityGeneration token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00074668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.60 or 0.00309107 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $444.05 or 0.00760015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00090960 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00028663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,145.91 or 0.99520591 BTC.

CommunityGeneration Profile

CommunityGeneration’s total supply is 466,427,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,588,244 tokens. CommunityGeneration’s official website is www.cgen.network . CommunityGeneration’s official Twitter account is @cgennetwork

Buying and Selling CommunityGeneration

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommunityGeneration directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CommunityGeneration should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CommunityGeneration using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

