Comparing Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Summer Energy and Clearway Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Clearway Energy 0 3 2 0 2.40

Clearway Energy has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.95%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than Summer Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Summer Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Clearway Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Clearway Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Summer Energy and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Energy -5.68% -260.15% -17.32% Clearway Energy 3.81% 2.27% 0.53%

Risk and Volatility

Summer Energy has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summer Energy and Clearway Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Energy $166.32 million 0.19 -$10.73 million N/A N/A Clearway Energy $1.03 billion 5.64 -$11.00 million ($0.10) -288.60

Summer Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clearway Energy.

Summary

Clearway Energy beats Summer Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 1,394 MW thermal equivalent capacity of steam and chilled water. Clearway Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

