Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Compass Diversified worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 730,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,215,000 after buying an additional 23,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 21,587 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 304,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 236,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 43,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,800 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $38,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,501 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CODI opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CODI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

