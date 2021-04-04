Compound (COMP) Trading 46.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Compound coin can now be bought for about $541.46 or 0.00925680 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $2.73 billion and approximately $430.10 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 46.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,050,661 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

