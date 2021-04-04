Conceal (CCX) Reaches Market Cap of $967,937.28

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Conceal has a market capitalization of $967,937.28 and approximately $21,976.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Conceal has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0921 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,569.70 or 0.99674732 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00036811 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010338 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $549.61 or 0.00935333 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.28 or 0.00463371 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.54 or 0.00319166 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00098856 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,732,507 coins and its circulating supply is 10,513,348 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

