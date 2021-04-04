ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,432 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of -47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

