Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 119.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,794,000 after buying an additional 908,033 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,371,000 after purchasing an additional 470,067 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $73,700,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $63,585,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,343,000 after purchasing an additional 230,276 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.57.

NYSE:STZ opened at $229.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.72 and a 1-year high of $242.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.16.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

