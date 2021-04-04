Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.00. Construction Partners posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROAD shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Shares of ROAD stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 376,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,325. Construction Partners has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,801.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,693,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,205,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,567,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 247.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

