Contrasting BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) & Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and BTRS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00 BTRS 0 0 6 0 3.00

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.28%. BTRS has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.44%. Given BTRS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BTRS is more favorable than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Risk and Volatility

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTRS has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and BTRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.70% -12.99% 1.74% BTRS N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and BTRS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.24 $6.23 million $0.50 29.98 BTRS N/A N/A $1.40 million N/A N/A

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than BTRS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of BTRS shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats BTRS on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, the Renewables and the Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment specializes in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise heavy civil construction services, such as road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects; environmental remediation services, including site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; and rail infrastructure services consisting of planning, creation, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities construction. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals, including technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. BTRS Holdings Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

