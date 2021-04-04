Contrasting Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) & Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK)

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) and Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kearny Financial and Madison County Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kearny Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kearny Financial presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.65%. Given Kearny Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than Madison County Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kearny Financial and Madison County Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kearny Financial $252.93 million 4.08 $44.97 million $0.54 22.72 Madison County Financial $19.41 million 4.22 $5.58 million N/A N/A

Kearny Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Madison County Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Kearny Financial and Madison County Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kearny Financial 17.45% 4.33% 0.69% Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Kearny Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Kearny Financial pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kearny Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kearny Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.7% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kearny Financial beats Madison County Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities. It offers both personal and business services. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, NJ.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans. The company also provides agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; and commercial real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing services. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, as well as merchant services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

