Contrasting Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Allegro MicroSystems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower Semiconductor $1.23 billion 2.50 $90.05 million $0.87 33.24 Allegro MicroSystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Allegro MicroSystems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tower Semiconductor and Allegro MicroSystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 8 0 3.00

Tower Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.67%. Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.89%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than Allegro MicroSystems.

Profitability

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower Semiconductor 5.87% 5.35% 3.75% Allegro MicroSystems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats Allegro MicroSystems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The company also offers transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical device products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to OEMs and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales representatives. It operates in the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire.

