Contrasting TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Eagle Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. TowneBank pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TowneBank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Eagle Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TowneBank and Eagle Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TowneBank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eagle Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00

TowneBank currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.82%. Eagle Bancorp has a consensus price target of $39.50, indicating a potential downside of 27.01%. Given TowneBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TowneBank is more favorable than Eagle Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

TowneBank has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.2% of TowneBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TowneBank and Eagle Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TowneBank 18.05% 7.74% 1.00% Eagle Bancorp 28.94% 10.81% 1.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TowneBank and Eagle Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TowneBank $673.41 million 3.31 $138.78 million $1.93 15.91 Eagle Bancorp $455.33 million 3.78 $142.94 million $4.32 12.53

Eagle Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TowneBank. Eagle Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TowneBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp beats TowneBank on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; and mortgage loans, as well as real estate acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, it provides other services, such as safe deposit boxes, treasury management services, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as online, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; investment and asset management services; commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; and employee benefit programs, such as health, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of March 02, 2021, it operated approximately 40 banking offices in Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina. TowneBank was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking services; and other services, including cash management services, business sweep accounts, lock boxes, remote deposit captures, account reconciliation services, merchant card services, safety deposit boxes, and automated clearing house origination, as well as after-hours depositories and ATM services. Further, the company offers insurance products and services through a referral program, as well as investment advisory services. The company serves sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and individuals, as well as investors. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 20 banking offices comprising 6 in Suburban Maryland, 5 in the District of Columbia, and 9 in Northern Virginia. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.