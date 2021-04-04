CorionX Hits 24 Hour Volume of $241,416.00 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded up 35.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, CorionX has traded up 50.9% against the dollar. CorionX has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $241,416.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CorionX token can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00053187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.26 or 0.00684659 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00070111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00027618 BTC.

About CorionX

CorionX (CRYPTO:CORX) is a token. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,014,537 tokens. CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

CorionX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

