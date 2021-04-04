Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Corteva by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 4,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 5.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 159,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.07. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.53.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

