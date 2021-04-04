Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,699 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Corteva were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Corteva by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Corteva by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Corteva by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

NYSE CTVA opened at $46.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

