Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.53.

NYSE CTVA opened at $46.74 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.