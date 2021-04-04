Cortex Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded 22% higher against the dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $86.05 million and approximately $11.20 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00053813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.72 or 0.00690989 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00070702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027673 BTC.

About Cortex

CTXC is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.