CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 162.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CSGP. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price target (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $904.58.

In other news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Insiders have sold 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $861.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $840.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $869.28. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $520.17 and a 12 month high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.62 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

