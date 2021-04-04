COTI (COTI) Trading Down 12.6% This Week

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. One COTI coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000668 BTC on major exchanges. COTI has a total market cap of $263.45 million and approximately $121.76 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, COTI has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00076224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.60 or 0.00310245 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00092865 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $446.16 or 0.00758035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028762 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00018074 BTC.

About COTI

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official website is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

